easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,555 at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,384.52 ($18.21).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,341.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,275.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder acquired 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders purchased a total of 1,007 shares of company stock worth $1,528,005 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

