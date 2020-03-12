Edward J. Shoen Purchases 5,101 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward J. Shoen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMERCO alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70.

UHAL opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $295.82 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.94.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AMERCO by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.