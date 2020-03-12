Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EDR opened at GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.21 ($0.09).

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

