Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

ESBA stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

