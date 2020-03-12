Empire State Realty Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

ESRT opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

