Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.