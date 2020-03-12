Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $350,442. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth about $6,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

