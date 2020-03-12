EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $38.86 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

