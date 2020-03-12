EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

