Estabrook Capital Management Buys 117,815 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

