Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

