Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 451,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $277.78 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

