Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

