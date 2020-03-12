Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.