Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 376.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.