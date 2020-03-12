Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

