Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

