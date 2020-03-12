Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 325,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,109,300 shares of company stock worth $28,854,784. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

