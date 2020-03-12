Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

