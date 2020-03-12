Estabrook Capital Management Has $12.83 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

