Estabrook Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

