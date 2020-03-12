Estabrook Capital Management Has $22.69 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after purchasing an additional 639,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

