Estabrook Capital Management Has $316,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

