Estabrook Capital Management Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $3,823,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 18,017.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

