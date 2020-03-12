Estabrook Capital Management Has $6.62 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

