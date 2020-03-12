Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $111.01 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.