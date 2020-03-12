Estabrook Capital Management Purchases 16,145 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

