Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 77.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.