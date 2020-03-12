Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.99.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

