Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

