Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,100 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FRP makes up about 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in FRP were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in FRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in FRP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FRP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FRP by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.77. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 68.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.