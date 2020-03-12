Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,164 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.67 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

