Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,367 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

