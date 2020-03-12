Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,552 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after buying an additional 847,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

