Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,720 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,368,000 after purchasing an additional 998,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

