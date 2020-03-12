Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,804 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $229.90 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.27 and a 200-day moving average of $299.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

