Estabrook Capital Management Sells 290 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

