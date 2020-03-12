Estabrook Capital Management Sells 718 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

