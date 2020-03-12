Estabrook Capital Management Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

