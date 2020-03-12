Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,415. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.