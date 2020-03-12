Evensky & Katz LLC Has $28.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 273,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.