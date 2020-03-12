Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 10,317 Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN accounts for 4.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 54.22% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $32,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

NYSEARCA:BCM opened at $24.39 on Thursday. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

