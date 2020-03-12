Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,373.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

IQLT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

