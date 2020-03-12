Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 7,459 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $52,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.97 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.