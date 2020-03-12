Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.83 ($32.35).

EVK stock opened at €20.55 ($23.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.85. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

