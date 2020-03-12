Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

