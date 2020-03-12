Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). Express also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.22–0.18 EPS.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Express from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.30.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.