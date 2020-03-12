Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

