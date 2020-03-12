Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

