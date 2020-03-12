Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 562 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $289.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $253.22 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

